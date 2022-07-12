Fifth-year senior forward Adam Burchell of the West Virginia University men’s soccer team travels to Jerusalem, Israel, to play in the 2022 Maccabiah Games with the Maccabi Great Britain Football Team.

Commonly referred to as the “Jewish Olympics,” the 21st edition of the event runs from July 12-26, with around 10,000 athletes expected to participate. In all, the Maccabiah Games features 42 different sports.

Great Britain begins competition with group play, beginning on Thursday, July 14, against France. The squad also will take on Spain on Sunday, July 17, and Australia on Monday, July 18, before knockout stages commence. The full schedule with stats and results can be found on Maccabiah.com.

A native of Hertfordshire, England, Burchell is set to play in the Maccabiah Games for the second time. In 2017, he was a part of Great Britain’s silver-medal-winning team, and he scored the game-winning goal in a semifinal victory over Mexico. He also played with the team at the 2019 European Maccabi Games in Budapest, Hungary, winning gold and finding the back of the net in the championship game against France.

Burchell scored two goals with one assist in 19 games played for the Mountaineers last season. He fired nine shots (four on goal) in 519 minutes of action, helping WVU reach the NCAA Quarterfinal for the first time since 1981.