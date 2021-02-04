Capacity Increase Planned for Feb. 13

West Virginia University and its Department of Intercollegiate Athletics plan to increase capacity for events in the WVU Coliseum to 2,800 spectators, beginning with the Mountaineer men’s basketball game against the Oklahoma Sooners on Feb. 13.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 protocols, and for the overall safety of spectators at indoor events, attendance will be capped at 20% capacity. WVU officials will continue monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and make changes to the attendance policy, if needed, based on current health conditions.

With the overall capacity limited to 2,800, there will not be a public sale of tickets for men’s basketball games. Priority will be given to families and guests of the players and coaching staffs, along with a limited number of WVU students and fans.

Active 2020-21 Mountaineer Athletic Club members at the Champions level and below who were also men’s basketball season ticket holders during the 2019-20 season will receive an email Friday with ticket ordering information for the Oklahoma game and the Feb. 15 contest against Baylor. Ticket ordering information for the Kansas State game and any rescheduled men’s basketball home game will be sent the week of Feb. 15.

Active Blue Scholar level donors and above who previously purchased tickets for the Florida and/or Kansas games will have their orders for future games processed separately and no further action is required at this time.

Gameday parking will be free and available on a first-come, first-served basis in the WVU Coliseum and Natatorium parking lots beginning 90 minutes prior to the game. Fans will enter the lots via the main WVU Coliseum entrance at the intersection of Monongahela Boulevard and Patteson Drive and will be directed to the best available parking spot upon their arrival. Fans will also be directed out of the lots postgame based on where they are parked.

The online student ticketing process will continue to take place the week of each game. Ticket information for WVU women’s basketball, gymnastics and wrestling will be released separately prior to those home events and attendance will also be capped at 2,800 fans.

The WVU Coliseum will open one hour prior to the scheduled start of each event. WVU’s Clear Bag Policy will be in effect at all athletic ticketed events to speed up gate entry and enhance security measures. Fans are limited to one bag per person with a small clutch bag for privacy.

Face coverings will be required of all spectators entering the WVU Coliseum. Face coverings should always be worn while fans are in the WVU Coliseum with the exception of when eating and drinking.

“I want to thank University, local and state officials for their efforts in determining the capacity at our events in the Coliseum,” Director of Athletics Shane Lyons said. “We will continue to monitor the pandemic and make appropriate changes if necessary. However, this is positive news for our fans and teams as we continue to trend in the right direction while maintaining priority for the health and safety of all involved.”

As previously announced, basketball season ticket holders from last season will maintain ticket priority for next year, regardless of their purchase status in 2020-21.

The Oklahoma game and all remaining men’s and women’s home basketball games as well as home wrestling and gymnastics events will either be televised on the ESPN family of networks or streamed through Big 12 Now on ESPN+.