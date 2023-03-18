Fifth-year senior Killian Cardinale of the West Virginia University wrestling team capped off his college career with an eighth-place showing in the 125-pound field of the 2023 NCAA Championships on Saturday afternoon.

No. 28-seed Cardinale battled No. 27-seed Eddie Ventresca of Virginia Tech in the seventh-place match after dropping a 8-3 decision to No. 8-seed Anthony Noto of Lock Haven last night.

The Bristow, Virginia, native held a 6-4 lead with a minute left in the second period, before Ventresca secured a takedown in the final 14 seconds to force a 6-6 tie heading into the third period. Ventresca escaped early in the third to take a 7-6 lead and proceeded to hang on for the win.

Cardinale leaves WVU as a three-time NCAA qualifier, two-time All-American, and the third Big 12 champion in program history.

In addition, the fifth-year senior’s finish marked the sixth time a WVU grappler placed eighth and first since teammate Peyton Hall earned the placement to conclude his All-America campaign last season in Detroit, Michigan.

Of note, West Virginia has qualified 19 wrestlers for the NCAA Championships since the Flynn era began in 2019.

Team scores and brackets will be finalized later on tonight.