West Virginia senior forward Kari Niblack sustained a concussion on Sunday against No. 14 Texas, head coach Mike Carey confirmed.

Niblack left the game after drawing an intentional offensive foul from forward Lauren Ebo in the second quarter, who lowered her upper body into Niblack’s chin. The Mountaineer fell to the floor and was bleeding from the mouth before leaving the game.

“Let’s face it, you lose Kari, and that surer than hell didn’t help us,” Carey said. “I mean, you lose our leading scorer from the first half, our rebounder…but it hurts us more probably defensively.”

She returned to the contest later in the quarter, but soon left again.

“She was struggling here [in the locker room] at halftime,” Carey said.

Carey confirmed that Niblack will miss WVU’s next game against Texas Tech on Wednesday.

Niblack was leading the Mountaineers with nine points and four rebounds at halftime. She has been a key piece to the Mountaineers as a senior leader, averaging 7.7 points and 4.0 rebound this season.

The Leesburg, Florida native hit a career milestone on Feb. 2 against TCU when she became the 38th player in the history of WVU women’s basketball to score 1,000 points.