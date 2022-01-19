Carey says Morris will have MRI; confirms Carson left WVU women’s hoops

WVU's lineup shows three absences, with two possible returns in the future

WVU women’s hoops fans might have noticed some of the Mountaineers’ key role players missing from some recent games — Mike Carey addressed the status of these absences after his team’s 88-76 loss to No. 13 Oklahoma on Wednesday.

Fifth-year senior Yemiyah Morris was missing from the lineup against the Sooners after suffering a shoulder separation against Texas on Saturday. Carey confirmed that Morris might need an MRI.

“We’re trying to rehab her right now, may have to end up having an MRI and see if there is any tear or anything like that,” Carey said. “So we don’t know when she will be back.”

Morris, a 6-6 center, joined the team in the offseason after graduating from Mississippi State. She has made 14 appearances, started WVU’s last four games and averages four points and three rebounds per contest.

Forward Ari Gray was also missing from the lineup on Wednesday, but her absence was due to personal reasons as she steps away from the team due to a loss in her family. She will be back “pretty soon.”

Gray, another fifth-year, joined WVU ahead of the season from Xavier. She has seen significant time off the bench for West Virginia, averaging 15.6 minutes per game in 15 appearances, which includes one start. She averages 6.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Guard Jasmine Carson will not be returning to the team, however, as Carey confirmed that she is no longer with the team. Carson was in year two with the Mountaineers after transferring from Georgia Tech ahead of the 2020-21 season. The shooter made 37 appearances for the Mountaineers and finished her career with a 4.7-point scoring average and a 36.8-percent mark from three-point range.

WVU next returns to the court on Saturday when it travels to Oklahoma State. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.