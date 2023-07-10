MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU closer Carlson Reed’s rapid ascent up MLB draft boards came to fruition in Seattle on Monday.

Reed, one of the best relief pitchers in the Big 12 Conference this season, was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the third round of the 2023 MLB Draft. Reed was taken with the No. 104 overall pick.

The lanky junior fireballer successfully transitioned from being a starting pitcher to a closer this season, and became a dominant force for the Mountaineers. Reed went 2-1 with seven saves and a 2.61 earned run average this season. His ERA was even better in Big 12 play, an impressive 1.76.

Across 38.0 innings on the mound, the Marietta, Georgia native struck out 60 batters, and held Big 12 hitters to a minuscule .167 batting average.

Reed earned multiple post-season accolades for his efforts this year. He was named to the ABCA All-East Region Second Team, and was also named to the All-Big 12 First Team. Last month, he was listed among the top MLB Draft prospects by MLB.com. Shortly after those rankings were released, he went to the MLB Draft Combine, where he topped the RPM leaderboards.

Reed is West Virginia’s latest pitcher to be selected in the draft. Jacob Watters and Trey Braithewaite were both taken last year.