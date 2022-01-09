Carman Scores Three Victories in Round-Robin Series

West Virginia native leads the way for WVU in tri-meet at Virginia Tech.

by: Matthew Stainthorpe, WVU Athletics

WVU wrestling head coach, Tim Flynn, looks on during a match Monday Dec. 20, 2021. (Photo Ryan Decker)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Redshirt sophomore Anthony Carman claimed a 3-0 record to highlight the West Virginia University wrestling team’s six wins in the round-robin tournament against wrestlers from Binghamton and No. 10 Virginia Tech on Sunday afternoon, inside the Cassell Coliseum.

“I would say (today’s performance was) up and down,” fourth-year coach Tim Flynn said. “It’s been a year-long thing where our consistency isn’t there. We have to get healthy and move on.”

Carman produced two pins and a major decision to earn his undefeated mark.

The Glendale, West Virginia, native fell behind to Binghamton’s Sam Deprez in his first match of the event. Deprez secured a takedown in the opening 30 seconds of the first period to go up 2-0. Carman responded with two escapes to knot it up at 2-2 entering the third period. He grabbed a 4-2 advantage with a takedown and eventually tipped Deprez over to secure the pinning combination in 5:26.

Carman scored a second pin over Deprez’s teammate Cory Day (BU). The three-year Mountaineer found himself down 2-0 again in the opening seconds of match but erased the deficit with a two-point reversal and gained the lead (4-2) after another reversal to end the second period. The redshirt sophomore converted a double-leg takedown on Day and flattened him on his back to seal the fall. After claiming two pins, Carman kept the momentum rolling by scoring a 10-1 major decision over Virginia Tech’s Simeone Holmes to conclude his day at 184 pounds.

At 174 pounds, Scott Joll also captured a pin during the event. After trailing 6-2 midway through the third period, the Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania, native put a headlock on BU’s Jacob Nolan, rolled his own body over for leverage, and then whipped himself to gain position on top of Nolan for the fall in 6:20.

In addition, redshirt junior Alex Hornfeck scored the first win for the Mountaineers in the form of a 10-2 major decision over BU’s Tyler Martin. Hornfeck registered three takedowns, one in each period, to take an 8-2 lead late in the third. He tacked on a stalling point and one for riding time to seal the decision.

Next up, West Virginia returns to Morgantown to play host to No. 4 Oklahoma State and Columbia on Sunday, Jan. 16, in the final tri-meet of the season. OSU and CU will lead off the meet at 11 a.m. ET, before WVU clashes with OSU at 1 p.m. on ESPNU and CU at 3 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

WVU Match Results

133: No. 29 Anthony Sobotker (BU) dec. Michael Dolan (WVU), 4-2 [SV]
141: Ryan Anderson (BU) tech. fall Caleb Rea (WVU), 16-0 []
149: Nick Lombard (BU) won by fall Trey Johnson (WVU), [T- 4:43]
157: Alex Hornfeck (WVU) major dec. Tyler Martin (BU), 10-2
165: Brevin Cassella (Binghamton) won by forfeit
174: Scott Joll (WVU) won by fall Jacob Nolan (Binghamton), [T – 6:20]
184: Anthony Carman (WVU) won by fall Sam Deprez (BU), [T – 5:26]
197: No. 12 Lou Deprez (BU) won by fall Jackson Moomau (WVU), [T – 1:14]
HWT: No. 20 Joe Doyle (BU) won by fall No. 20 Michael Wolfgram (WVU), [T – 6:15]
HWT: Tristan Kemp (WVU) dec. Collin Burns (Binghamton), 3-2 [SV2]
133: Christian Gannone (BU) dec. Michael Dolan (WVU), 5-0
141: Ryan Anderson (BU) dec. Lucas Seibert (WVU), 7-1
184: Anthony Carman (WVU) won by fall Cory Day (BU), [T – 5:31]
133: No. 4 Korbin Myers (VT) major dec. Fr. Michael Dolan (WVU), 17-5
141: Sam Hillegas (VT) won by fall Caleb Rea (WVU), [T – 2:47]
149: Kylan Montgomery (VT) dec. Trey Johnson (WVU), 7-1
157: No. 16 Connor Brady (VT) dec. Alex Hornfeck (WVU), 8-6
165: Clayton Ulrey (VT) won by forfeit
174: No. 3 Mekhi Lewis (VT) dec. Scott Joll (WVU), 10-4
184: Anthony Carman (WVU) major dec. Simeone Holmes (VT), 10-1
197: Andy Smith (VT) dec. Jackson Moomau (WVU), 9-5
HWT: No.13 Nathan Traxler (VT) dec. No. 20 Michael Wolfgram (WVU), 5-2
141 Sam Hillegas (VT) major dec. Lucas Seibert (WVU), 14-4

Team Rankings: NWCA
Individual Rankings: Highest one of FloWrestling and InterMat

