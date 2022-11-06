Former Mountaineer Jevon Carter had his best performance of the season Saturday night.

Carter logged a season-high 18 points, and made five 3-pointers, in the Milwaukee Bucks’ 108-94 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Carter’s performance was key as the Bucks played without league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“He got hot there in the third quarter, and actually had to leave him in he was so hot,” Milwaukee head coach Mike Budenholzer said after the game. “It’s great when a player starts feeling, the basket starts looking big. I thought he made some good passes, too, some play-making things. Defensively, he can kind of bother people. … We’re fortunate to have Jevon to do all that.”

Carter made five shots from the floor, including four 3-pointers, in the third quarter alone.

The win moved Milwaukee to 9-0 on the season, as the Bucks are the only team in the NBA without a loss this year. It’s also the best start in franchise history.

Carter’s 18 points Saturday match his best scoring output since joining Milwaukee last season. He most recently scored 18 points in a lopsided loss to the LA Clippers in April.

“Jevon is a super competitive guy, competes on both ends, talks, wants to get better – that’s the biggest thing. As an NBA player, you got to want it,” said Bucks forward Bobby Portis. “He wants it. He puts the time in, put the work in. I was with him all summer, in August and September, and he really made strides, and seeing his progression and his game grow.”

His five made 3-pointers, however, are the most he’s made in one game since joining the team, and the fourth-most of his professional career. His career-high came during his first season in the Association, when he drained eight 3-pointers for the Memphis Grizzlies, leading to a career-high 32 points.

Carter is averaging 5.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game this season. He is also averaging a career-best 1.7 steals per contest. That tied for the ninth-best mark in the NBA.

The defensive specialist has collected at least one steal in all nine games this season. He has also been featured in the starting lineup for every game this season.

Mountaineer fans will be able to watch the former WVU great in action on national TV on Friday, Nov. 18, as he and the Bucks take on the Philadelphia 76ers on ESPN beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET.