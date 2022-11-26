Jevon Carter continues to carve out a spot in Milwaukee, and on Friday night, SportsCenter took notice.

The former Mountaineer guard landed on Saturday morning’s SC Top 10 after his 18th start of the season for the Bucks against Cleveland. In the third quarter, he cavalierly lobbed an alley-oop from halfcourt to Giannis Antetokounmpo, who finished the dunk through contact and drew a foul. The play landed at the No. 8 spot on the Top 10.

Carter finished with 18 points, two assists, three rebounds and two steals as Milwaukee topped Cleveland 117-102.

The two-time National Defensive Player of the Year at West Virginia has become a regular starter for the championship-minded Bucks after bouncing around the NBA in his first four seasons as a pro. Injuries opened up the team’s starting point guard position for Carter, who has thrived so far with career-high averages in nearly every category, including minutes (27.1), points (9.2), assists (3.4) and steals (1.4) per game.

Carter has put together several great individual performances in his 18 games this year, including a 36-point bonanza for the Bucks earlier this month.