Kicker Casey Legg smiles after making an extra point in WVU’s game against TCU. (PHOTO: Jamie Green/Gold and Blue Nation)

From walk-on to WVU's Mr. Reliable, Legg is up for a major award

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — WVU’s fan-favorite kicker is on the docket for a prestigious trophy.

The WVU football team announced on Tuesday that Casey Legg is a nominee for the Burlsworth Trophy, which is given to the most outstanding FBS college football player who started his career as a walk-on.

Legg started his redshirt junior season with 13 straight makes, including a career-high 49-yarder against TCU on Oct. 23, 2021. He ended that contest with his first miss, but was awarded a surprise when he returned back to Morgantown.

On Oct. 26, 2021, head coach Neal Brown brought Legg’s mother out to the practice facility before practice to help award the kicker a scholarship after almost four years of service to the program.

Legg finished the season 19-of-23 from the field and 35-of-35 on extra-points.

The Charleston, West Virginia native picked up right where he left off in 2022 as WVU’s “Mr. Reliable.” Through eight games, Legg is a perfect 12-for-12 from the field with a long of 38 yards and has made all 29 of his extra-point attempts. Legg also made the game-winning kick from short yardage to give WVU its victory over Baylor in prime time and land Big 12 Player of the Week honors.

Legg is the only kicker in the Big 12 still perfect after 10 attempts and ranks sixth in the league with 65 points scored this season.