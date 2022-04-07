West Virginia University track and field and cross country alumni Amy Cashin is one step closer to qualifying for the 2022 World Athletics Championships.

A current assistant coach with the WVU track and field and cross country teams, Cashin competed at the 2022 Chemist Warehouse Australian Track and Field Championships at the Sydney Olympic Park Athletic Centre on March 31st.

The Werribee, Victoria, Australia native was named the Australian National Champion in the Women’s 3000-meter steeplechase after placing first with a time of 9:37.92. Her time ranks first in the world, moving her one step closer to qualifying for the World Championships.

The World Championships will be hosted in the United States for the first time July 15th-24th. The event is set to take place in Eugene, Oregon, at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field.

“After breakout years in 2020 and 2021, Amy continues to find a way to excel,” coach Sean Cleary said. “This was the finest victory of her career in addition to taking a big step forward to qualify for this summer’s World Championships.”

Cashin recently competed at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, where she finished 24th overall in the first round of the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase while representing Team Australia at Olympic Stadium. Cashin raced in heat three of the steeplechase, placing 11th in her heat and 24th overall with a time of 9:34.67.

After competing for WVU from 2013 to 2017, Cashin is now a volunteer coach for the WVU Track and Field and Cross Country programs and is currently working towards her Ph.D. in coaching and teaching studies.

Since graduating from WVU, Cashin has continued training with WVU Head Cross Country and Track and Field coach Sean Cleary.

The three-time All-American left WVU as its best 3,000-meter steeplechaser in program history. She was the first woman in Mountaineer history to break the 10-minute barrier in the event.

