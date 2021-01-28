Catching up with Deuce, plus much more on The Bob Huggins Show

The Mountaineers are looking to build on their momentum this weekend as they face Florida in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Before tip-off this Saturday at the Coliseum, catch up on a brand-new episode of The Bob Huggins Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Nick Farrell, Tony Caridi, Warren Baker and Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley bring you the latest on all things Mountaineer hoops and more.

In the two-part Coaches Corner, Tony and Coach Huggins break down the two recent wins against Kansas State and No. 10 Texas Tech. Deuce McBride with the last second shot to save the Mountaineers, winning 88-87 against the Red Raiders. Coach Huggins will touch on what his team will need to do to stay on the winning track and beat the Gators. All this and more in the two-part Coaches Corner, brought to you by Encova Insurance.

Nick and Anjelica will go ‘Eer to ‘Eer, brought to you by Beltone. They discuss Miles McBride’s clutch play in the past two games for the Mountaineers. They will also recap the women’s basketball win on the road at Texas Tech and take a look at what Big 12 Conference teams have landed themselves in the AP Top 25 Poll for both men’s and women’s basketball. They will discuss the news released last week that WVU will allow 1,000 fans into the Coliseum for the matchup against Florida. Nick and Anjelica will also give you their keys to the non-conference game in the Astorg Motors of Charleston Keys to the Game.

Speaking of Deuce McBride, he stops by this week to chat with Anjelica on his play against Texas Tech, the excitement of fans back in the Coliseum this weekend and the biggest challenge for the Mountaineers as they prepare for the Gators to come to Morgantown.

GatorBait Magazine reporter Kassidy Hill joins the program to give insight on this year’s Florida basketball team. Find out what players to keep an eye out for on the court, and which Mountaineers the Gators will need to contain.

Warren Baker is back to bring you his analysis on Bob Huggins’s ball club. He’ll break down the Mountaineers’ play against the Wildcats and the Red Raiders. Find out what homework he has assigned to the team to ensure a win.

Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley is back to bring you his breakdown on the Mountaineers in this week’s edition of The Wolf’s Den, sponsored by Little General.

All this and more coming up this weekend on The Bob Huggins Show. Check your local listings or your channel guide for station information and airtimes for this week’s episode.

The Bob Huggins Show is produced from the campus of West Virginia University. The team from Gold and Blue Nation brings you the show with a fun, entertaining 60-minute magazine style show that sets up the 2021 season for the Mountaineers.