Ceili McCabe is an All-American once again.

McCabe, West Virginia’s star distance runner, finished in third place in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase event at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships Saturday night in Austin, Texas. She finished the race with a time of 9:41.32.

The Vancouver native hung out towards the middle of the pack through the opening five minutes of the race. It was during that time it became clear it would be a race for third place for everyone not named Olivia Markezich (ND) and Greta Karinauskaite (CBU). The duo separated themselves from the rest of the field early, and never relented on their pace.

McCabe made a late push, passing three to four competitors over the final four laps, to earn a third-place finish for the second consecutive season. She was roughly 10 seconds off her personal-best pace from last year’s NCAA meet.

The WVU junior was making her third appearance at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championship meet. She earned All-American status last season with a third-place finish in a time of 9:31.14. McCabe was one of just three underclassmen to finish inside the top 10 in last year’s championship race. She also earned All-American status as a true freshman.

McCabe qualified for this year’s steeplechase title race with a time of 9:48.35 in Thursday’s national semifinals. She is a three-time Big 12 champion in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, and entered this weekend’s NCAA Championships as the No. 8-ranked runner in the field.

West Virginia’s last outdoor track & field national champion was Megan Metcalfe in 2005. However, McCabe is now just the 12th runner in school history to be an All-American at least three times. She is the first since Keri Bland (08-11) and April Roilio (08, 10-11).