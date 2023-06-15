MORGANTOWN, W.Va — WVU All-American runner Ceili McCabe knew she had to abandon her season-long gameplan for the NCAA Championships in Austin, Texas, last weekend.

All spring, McCabe only competed in women’s 3000m steeplechase events, sometimes going extended periods of time without competition in efforts to remain “as strong and fit as possible.” It was a successful approach, and it landed her back in the NCAA Championships for the third year in a row.

The scene was set for the semifinals in Austin. The field was formidable, weather was sure to be a factor, and McCabe was admittedly not running at 100 percent.

“A lot of girls in that pack were definitely good,” McCabe told Gold and Blue Nation. “So [my goal] definitely changed, where [I] had to be a bit more cautious because you have all that humidity, and all that heat, and then you’re also running twice in a weekend instead of just once, so it definitely changed a little bit.”

McCabe is no stranger to the NCAA Championships atmosphere. As a freshman, she finished sixth in the nation as an All-American with a final time of 9:37:39. As a sophomore, she finished third in the country with a time of 9:21:14, which was a personal best.

Both of those events were held in Eugene, Oregon, a stark contrast to the hot and sticky Texas nights in June. Conditions in Oregon were nearly perfect, and thus, out of mind.

“[Austin and Eugene] are definitely opposites in terms of setups for the race,” she said. “We knew we were coming in off a little from where we projected to be three weeks [before]. It’s definitely different running in 90, 95, 96-degree weather than it is in mid-70s without any humidity. It definitely changes how you kind of approach things.”

Austin also provided another change from the past two years. For the steeplechase events, the water pit was placed outside the turn instead of on the inside, as is set up in Eugene and Mylan Park. This change did not phase McCabe, as the Vancouver native had seen the layout other times in Canada.

“I think I was a little more familiar with it,” she said. “Essentially, it is a little bit different. For the championship race, I think it’s a lot better because you’re not worrying about splits. The splits that you’re used to hearing on an inside pit go out the window a little bit, so you don’t really ever know what pace you’re running.”

She advanced to the women’s 3000m steeplechase final after placing fourth in her heat in the national semifinals, posting a time of 9:48.35. Notre Dame’s Olivia Markezich, the eventual national champion, finished with the top qualifying time at 9:40.81.

When the final came around on Saturday, her approach was clear based on what she saw in the semifinal race. If an opportunity presented itself, she would go for the win. More likely than not, she was racing for a podium spot.

“The plan had always been to stick on the leader,” she said. “So when we kind of readjusted, the goal was just to stay with the pack and, not get stressed out when [I see my previous] goal is kind of slipping away [with] that separation. [I tried] to stay focused on racing the pack, then you’ll see what happens [at the front] with a [kilometer] to go, or 800 [meters] to go, but for the most part, [I was] just trying to stay composed and beat the pack home. The time kind of goes out the window.”

Sure enough, she found herself at the front end of the pack that trailed the two race leaders. With a time of 9:41.32, McCabe finished third in the nation, tying her placement from the year prior. She also won her third-straight First-Team All-American award.

“[Saturday] was a very special run for Ceili,” coach Sean Cleary said in a release through WVU. “The two that beat her ran incredible races, but for Ceili, she was nearly perfect.”