WVU cornerback Charles Woods (9) sets up for the next play in game against TCU (PHOTO: Jamie Green/Gold and Blue Nation)

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia cornerback Charles Woods announced Saturday that he will be departing the program.

Woods, a fifth-year senior, indicated in an Instagram post that he will enter the transfer portal at the conclusion of this season. He will reopen his recruitment.

“Thank you WVU,” Woods wrote. “Commitment coming soon.”

Woods was poised for a big 2022 campaign after breaking out with the Mountaineers in the second half of 2021, posting a statistically historic season in coverage. His season was cut short in the first quarter of the year, though, as he was carted off the field in the season opener against Pitt.

Woods made four appearances in 2022 and amassed seven tackles as he battled through what Neal Brown described as a “unique” lower-body injury that required surgery.

The Dallas, Texas native will have one remaining year of eligibility.