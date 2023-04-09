West Virginia University logo inside of state outline as decor inside of new training facility for WVU Athletics (Photo: Jamie Green)

RESULTS: https://wvusports.co/41aDE1S

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University track and field team competed at the Dalton Ebanks Invitational hosted by George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia, on April 8 at the George Mason Stadium.

“We enjoy the trip to George Mason each year,” coach Sean Cleary said.

Senior Tessa Constantine competed in the 400-meter hurdles and finished the race in 59.99. Her performance is her best of the season, and it’s the Sydney, Australia, native’s best performance since she set her personal best at the 2022 Mountaineer Twilight. Constantine’s time is good enough for fifth-best on the WVU all-time outdoor 400-meter hurdles list.

Constantine’s classmate Sada Wright also put in a performance worthy of Mountaineer history. Wright tallied a discus throw of 44.20 meters, which is good enough for fourth best in program history.

Freshman Olivia Cress made her debut in the 100-meter sprint, crossing the finish line at 12:55. The 5’11” jumps specialist also won her 200-meter dash heat. Cress ran the 200 meters in 25.95 and earned her personal best in the event.

Sophomore Cassandra Williamson competed in the 800-meter for the Mountaineers. Williamson led the way for WVU with a time of 2:08.84.

“This was the first meet of the year for some in the program,” Cleary commented. “Each week we will see new faces back in uniform.”

West Virginia begins three consecutive weekends with split squad action at the Bryan Clay Invitational from April 13-15, and the Bison Outdoor Classic that runs on April 15-16. The meets are hosted by Azusa Pacific University and Bucknell University, respectively. Live Stats are available on WVUsports.com.