MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Fifth-year senior libero Camilla Covas of the West Virginia University volleyball team was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week, as announced by the league on Tuesday.

Covas picked up the conference honor for the first time in her career and is West Virginia’s first honoree of the season, as well as the first honoree since Sept. 27, 2022.

The San Juan, Puerto Rico, native collected 35 digs on Oct. 14 against TCU, the most digs by a league player this season. Covas also led the conference in digs per set during the week with 5.25.

The Mountaineers (8-12, 1-6 Big 12) welcome Cincinnati on Thursday, Oct. 19 and Friday, Oct. 20, for a pair of matches. Both games are slated for a 6 p.m. ET, and will be held at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.