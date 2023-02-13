Cryer goes off to give No. 9 Bears win over streaky WVU

LJ Cryer scored 26 points and knocked down eight three-pointers as his No. 9 Baylor Bears took down West Virginia 79-67 in Waco on Monday.

Cryer outscored his January performance in Morgantown by a point but fell two points short of his career high. His eight three-pointers were by far a career-best for the junior guard.

West Virginia had a streaky offensive performance that complicated their effort to compete with the Bears. After missing their first four field goals of the game, the Mountaineers went on a seven-bucket streak to build their biggest lead of the game at seven points. However, they quickly relinquished that lead when they missed 11 straight attempts.

Baylor also had a shaky start, but quickly got its offense under control. The Bears shot 55.6 percent from the field after halftime and went 8-for-16 from behind the arc.

Emmitt Matthews Jr. led the Mountaineers in scoring for the third straight game, notching 17 points. He also added five rebounds, tying with freshman forward Pat Suemnick to lead the team.

Joe Toussaint chipped in 11 points off the bench for WVU, cracking double figures in the final two minutes when the game’s result was nearly decided.

As a team, WVU shot 45.3 percent from the field and made a third of its three-pointers.

One of the few positives for West Virginia was its stifling of freshman sensation Keyonte George, holding the guard to four points after his 32-point explosion in Morgantown. Three other Bears, Adam Flagler (13 points), Jalen Bridges (12) and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchwa (11), all reached double figures in his place.

Baylor earns its regular season sweep over West Virginia with the win and notches its fifth straight win over the Mountaineers dating back to March 2, 2021.

West Virginia loses consecutive games this season for the first time since its five-game losing streak to open Big 12 play in January. It also will return home from a two-game road trip empty-handed and now holds a three-game road losing streak.

The Mountaineers return to the court on Saturday when it eyes its second win over Texas Tech at home. Tip-off at the WVU Coliseum is set for noon ET on ESPNU.