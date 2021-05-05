Daily Gold And Blue Nation 5.5.21 Morning

FAIRMONT, W.Va. - Three years of construction is coming to a three mile stretch of I-79. The West Virginia Division of Highways approved a bid on a project from exit 132 to exit 135. The private construction company was Swank Construction from New Kensington, Pa. The project will widen the highway to three lanes in each direction, add median barriers and reconstruct four bridges.

The bridge of I-79 that goes over Route 250 will be widened on the southbound side. The widening of the bridge will lengthen the on-ramp, so drivers have more time to merge onto I-79. The bridge that crosses the Tygart River and the Millersville Road bridge will both be completely reconstructed and widened. Then, the overpass at the Kingmont exit will be widened to flow with the three lanes of traffic on the road.