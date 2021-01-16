Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 1.16.21 Night

After posting a 2-1 record in its season-opening weekend, the West Virginia University wrestling team welcomes Bucknell and No. 19 Oklahoma to Morgantown for a tri-meet on Sunday, Jan. 17, beginning with a dual against the Bison at 2 p.m. ET, inside the WVU Coliseum.

Bucknell (0-0) and Oklahoma (0-1) will take the mat for the second match of the day, before the Mountaineers (2-1) meet the Sooners for their first Big 12 contest of the season at approximately 5 p.m. A 12-minute intermission is scheduled to take place following each match.