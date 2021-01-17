Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 1.17.21 Afternoon

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Admittedly, Bob Huggins likes to be in control, but in his current situation, the head coach feels powerless.

After having three games postponed due to COVID issues — away at Baylor and at home against TCU and Oklahoma State — West Virginia’s season remains on pause. The Mountaineers only had five players available to practice last week. They need at least eight to meet the Big 12’s baseline COVID thresholds to play in a game.