Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 1.17.21 Night

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Redshirt junior Noah Adams extended his win streak to 37 at 197 pounds, as the West Virginia University wrestling team competed against Bucknell and No. 19 Oklahoma on Sunday afternoon, at the WVU Coliseum, in Morgantown.

The Mountaineers (3-2) posted a 29-3 win over the Bison (0-2) before dropping a hard-fought match to the No. 19-ranked Sooners (2-1), 21-9, in the squad’s final dual of the day.