Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 1.27.21 Morning

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University rifle team defeated Ohio State by a score of 4718-4665 on Tuesday, at the Lt. Hugh W. Wylie Range, in Columbus, Ohio.

The Mountaineers (3-0, 1-0 GARC) swept the Buckeyes (1-6, 0-1 PRC) in both disciplines, winning smallbore, 2342-2299 and air rifle, 2376-2366.