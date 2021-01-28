Skip to content
Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 1.28.21 Morning
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Jan 28, 2021 / 05:58 AM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 28, 2021 / 05:58 AM EST
More on the Mountaineers
Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 1.28.21 Morning
No. 24 WVU women’s hoops extends win streak to seven after cruising past Texas Tech
Video
No. 24 WVU meets Texas Tech in Lubbock
WVU men’s soccer unveils spring schedule
Trio from WVU baseball earns preseason All-Big 12 recognition
Wrestling trio remains steady in national rankings
WVU defensive assistant Jahmile Addae headed to Georgia
Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 1.27.21 Morning
WVU rifle defeats Ohio State
Comeback kids: McBride’s shot caps another furious rally for WVU
Video
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
Officers find suspicious package while performing a traffic stop in Clarksburg
Video
Emergency crews respond to a structure fire in Morgantown
WV DHHR confirms 797 new COVID-19 cases, 25 additional deaths on Wednesday
WV DHHR announces COVID-19 vaccine clinics for the week; most clinics already full & utilizing wait lists
W.Va. Attorney General led 6 states in drafting a letter to President Joe Biden
Snow brings headache late Wednesday into Thursday
Video
Clarksburg VA Medical Center concludes safety stand down following patient murders
Video
WV first state to launch new COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration tool
Gov. Justice says WV continues to ask feds for more vaccine doses
Video
West Virginia receiving $1.6 million for COVID-19 vaccination costs