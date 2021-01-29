Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 1.29.21 Morning

The Mountaineers are looking to build on their momentum this weekend as they face Florida in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Before tip-off this Saturday at the Coliseum, catch up on a brand-new episode of The Bob Huggins Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Nick Farrell, Tony Caridi, Warren Baker and Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley bring you the latest on all things Mountaineer hoops and more.

In the two-part Coaches Corner, Tony and Coach Huggins break down the two recent wins against Kansas State and No. 10 Texas Tech. Deuce McBride with the last second shot to save the Mountaineers, winning 88-87 against the Red Raiders. Coach Huggins will touch on what his team will need to do to stay on the winning track and beat the Gators. All this and more in the two-part Coaches Corner, brought to you by Encova Insurance.