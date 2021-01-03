Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 1.3.21 Afternoon

After 13-day hiatus, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team picked up its first Big 12 Conference win of the season, as the Mountaineers defeated Oklahoma, 90-72, on Sunday afternoon, at the Lloyd Noble Center, in Norman.

West Virginia was led by redshirt senior guard Kysre Gondrezick, who tallied a team-high 26 points and was one of four Mountaineers to finish in double figures. Sophomore guard Kirsten Deans also tallied 20 points in the win, while sophomore forward Esmery Martinez tallied her fourth consecutive double-double, with a career-high 18 points and team-high 11 rebounds. Junior forward Kari Niblack chipped in 13 points as well.