Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 1.3.21 Night

A game time for No. 9 WVU men's basketball's next home game has been announced. The Mountaineers will host the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, Jan. 9 at 1 p.m. on ESPN.

Coach Huggins' team suffered its third loss of the season on Saturday, falling 75-71 at Oklahoma. Its two-game road trip concludes on Monday at Oklahoma State at 9 p.m.