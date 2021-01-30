Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 1.30.21 Afternoon

The West Virginia University track and field team opened their spring season with a competition at the Thundering Herd Invitational, hosted by Marshall University at the Jeff Small Track at the Chris Cline Athletic Complex, in Huntington, West Virginia, on Saturday.

The quad meet included Marshall, Murray State, and Ohio University. The meet was highlighted by four Mountaineer first-place wins. Redshirt junior Ellie Gardner, freshman Jo-Lauren Keane, redshirt junior Hayley Jackson and senior Marianne Abdalah all captured victories in the season opening meet.