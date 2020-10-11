Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 10.10.20 Night

The Mountaineers are in their second open week of the 2020 season, but Gold and Blue Nation is bringing you another episode of The Neal Brown Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Nick Farrell, Tony Caridi, Scott Nolte and Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley bring you the latest on the Mountaineers when they resume play against Kansas next week.

In the first of two Coaches Corners, Coach Brown and Tony discuss the Mountaineers 27-21 victory last week against Baylor. Coach Brown touches on the “gritty” double-overtime win and how important it was after coming off a loss against Oklahoma State. Coach Brown also discusses the defenses dominating play over Baylor, especially during third down plays. All this and more in the first of two Coaches Corners, sponsored by Encova Insurance: