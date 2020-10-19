Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 10.18.20 Night

It might have been the play of the game in the 38-17 victory over Kansas — and it might go down as one of West Virginia’s top highlights from the 2020 campaign.

Senior defensive lineman Darius Stills came up with an athletic diving interception in the second quarter of WVU’s win over the Jayhawks. Head coach Neal Brown said he was impressed, but not surprised, by the Fairmont native’s incredible play.