Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 10.25.20 Afternoon

Jarret Doege’s return to his hometown of Lubbock, Texas, didn’t end in a triumph, but the redshirt junior quarterback said he still soaked up the experience.

Doege led the Mountaineer offense Saturday against Texas Tech at Jones AT&T Stadium, the venue in which he used to watch his brother, Seth, play as a Red Raider. The Lubbock native, who made his Mountaineer debut against TTU last season, said he was happy to have a small cheering section of family and friends at the game.