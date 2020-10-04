Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 10.3.20 Night

The story of the usually high-flying Big 12 Conference has been dominated by strong defensive play -- and West Virginia's strength in the box demonstrated exactly why in their double-OT win against Baylor on Saturday.

Typically, matchups between West Virginia and Baylor have been offensive shootouts. Before Saturday's contest, meetings between the Bears combined to average 79.75 points per game -- but that trend has taken a turn in recent seasons. Last year, the Bears pulled off a narrow 17-14 win in Waco, with the low score facilitated by tough play from defenders like Darius Stills, who racked up a trio of sacks in the loss.