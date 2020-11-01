Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 11.1.20 Afternoon

WVU kicker Evan Staley announced on social media Sunday that the injury he sustained in the win over K-State will require surgery, effectively ending his season.

Staley, a redshirt senior, is West Virginia’s starting kicker and has been a staple of the special teams unit since his redshirt freshman campaign in 2017. This season, the native of Romney, W.Va., has converted six of his nine field goal attempts (66.7 percent), including four tries of 30 yards or more. His long field goal on the year is a 45-yarder.