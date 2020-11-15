Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 11.15.20 Afternoon

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — His streak of consecutive 300-yard passing games may have come to an end, but quarterback Jarret Doege was still efficient in the 24-6 win over TCU.

Doege completed 73 percent of his 26 passing attempts as he threw for 212 yards and logged three total scores in the victory. Head coach Neal Brown said that performance followed Doege’s best week of practice this fall.