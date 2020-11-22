Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 11.22.20 Afternoon

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Big 12 Conference has announced that West Virginia’s upcoming home football game against Oklahoma will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET. ABC will televise the contest.

This fixture is critical for both teams. After its win over Oklahoma State Saturday night, Oklahoma (6-2, 5-2) is now in prime position to clinch one of the two spots in the Big 12 Championship Dec. 19. WVU (5-3, 4-3) also dreams of earning a berth in the league title game, but it must win its final two games against the Sooners and Iowa State — and get some help from other teams in the league — to make it happen.