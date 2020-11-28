Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 11.28.20 Afternoon

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election HQ – 2020 General Election
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
Color-coded School Map
Back to School
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Veterans Voices
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Boil Water Advisory
Washington DC News
Stories Of The Week
Pass or Fail
Top Stories
Small Business Saturday adds needed boost for local businesses
Gallery
Local shops say Small Business Saturday is a success
Defense in Depth holds home defense course
Gallery
WVDE school alert map shows 5 counties in red; remote learning for all schools to begin Nov. 30
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Local shops say Small Business Saturday is a success
Top Stories
Defense in Depth holds home defense course
Gallery
Local businesses prepare for Small Business Saturday
Gallery
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for Nov. 27
Stories of the Week: November 22 through November 28
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
StormTracker 12 Winter Weather Special
Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Masters Report
High School Sports
High School Scores
High School Football Previews
High School Football Highlights
Youth Sports
JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
All Pets Puppy Picks
Honda Athlete of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
College Signings
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
WV Black Bears
Community
Holiday Experience
WVU Medicine Children’s Month of Miracles
Clear the Shelters
Destination-WV
Calendar
Weekend Outlook
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Half Off Hump Day
Obituaries
12 Things You Need To Know
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
Zip Trip
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
2019-2020 Graduation Recognition
Top Stories
A “winter market” in Clarksburg helps eager Christmas shoppers
Video
Prime Coffee Co. is giving back to essential workers, and military personnel this holiday season
Video
Connecting Link help families in Fairmont receive food for Thanksgiving
Video
Randolph County Commission hosts surplus auction for community
Video
Only on WBOY.com
Contests
Home for the Holidays Contest
Mountaineer Biggest Fan Contest
ProFootball Contest 2020
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Download Our Apps
WBOY Alumni
Contact Us
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
CMA Awards
Month of Miracles
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Bacteria Busters
Search
Search
Search
Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 11.28.20 Afternoon
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Nov 28, 2020 / 06:30 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 28, 2020 / 06:30 PM EST
More on the Mountaineers
Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 11.28.20 Afternoon
The Neal Brown Show, Ep. 12
Video
WVU women’s hoops opens season with big win over Fresno State
Culver powers No. 15 WVU over Western Kentucky for Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic title
Video
This week on The Neal Brown Show: An unexpected open week for the Mountaineers
Culver’s double-double lifts WVU over VCU; Mountaineers advance to finals of Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic
Video
WVU women’s hoops opens season at South Point Thanksgiving Shootout
McBride motors Mountaineers to a season-opening victory over South Dakota State
Video
Neal Brown: “Extremely disappointed for our players….disappointed for our fans”
Oklahoma at West Virginia football game postponed
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by GoldAndBlueNtn
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
Yankee Candle founder Mike Kittredge has died at age 67
WVDE school alert map shows 5 counties in red; remote learning for all schools to begin Nov. 30
Bridgeport, RCB, Ritchie County eliminated from high school football playoffs by Saturday’s COVID-19 map
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Year – Round 3
Video
WV DHHR confirms 799 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths on Saturday
Venezuela judge convicts 6 American oil execs, orders prison
Video
Champion Ken Jennings will be first interim ‘Jeopardy!’ host
Walmart announces Cyber Monday 2020 deals
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for Nov. 27
Woman charged with striking child in hit-and-run in Fairmont from Nov. 18 incident