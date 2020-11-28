Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 11.28.20 Afternoon

The Mountaineers are on unexpected open week this week, but the Gold and Blue Nation team is bringing you a unique episode of The Neal Brown Show. Hosts Nick Farrell and Anjelica Trinone break down the news of WVU vs. OU that was set for Saturday Nov. 28 has been postponed to Saturday Dec. 12.

Nick Farrell welcomes you into a brand-new episode of The Neal Brown Show with an update on the Mountaineer’s schedule. The postponement of WVU vs. OU was made due to OU being unable to meet the Big 12 Conference COVID-19 thresholds in place. Gold and Blue Nation’s Executive Producer Kevon Wilson caught up with WVU Football Head Coach Neal Brown in the Encova Insurance Coaches Corner to get his initial reaction to the news. Coach Brown also touches on how the Mountaineers will adjust their plans and start focusing on Iowa State