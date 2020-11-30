Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 11.29.20 Night

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Big 12 Conference has announced that WVU's Saturday, Dec. 5 Big 12 Conference football game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium will be televised at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The Mountaineers will play their final regular-season game at home on Dec. 12. The matchup against Oklahoma will be Senior Day, presented by GoMart. Tickets are available online at WVUGAME.com or by calling 1-800-WVU GAME.