Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 11.7.20 Night

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Earning its highest conference win total since joining the Big 12 in 2012, the West Virginia University volleyball team earned a 3-0 sweep over Iowa State on Saturday afternoon, at the WVU Coliseum, in Morgantown.

The Mountaineers move to 7-5 on the season by winning in set scores of 25-20, 25-22 and 25-16 over the Cyclones (2-8). With the win, WVU has won a program-best seven Big 12 matches and earned a season sweep over ISU for the first time in program history.