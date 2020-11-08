Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 11.8.20 Afternoon

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election HQ – 2020 General Election
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
Color-coded School Map
Back to School
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Veterans Voices
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Boil Water Advisory
Washington DC News
Stories Of The Week
Pass or Fail
Top Stories
AMA National Championship held in Preston county
PHOTOS: Alex Trebek through the years
Gallery
Millennials, Gen Z voters helped get Joe Biden to the White House, analysis shows
Two men taken to hospital after shooting accident
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
AMA National Championship held in Preston county
Top Stories
Rivesville man arrested on drug charges
Stonewall Resort hosts Hops and Grapes event
Marion County DECA students participate in One Night Without a Home community service project
Video
The Mountain Logger Group presents check to WVU Medicine Children’s
Video
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
StormTracker 12 Winter Weather Special
Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Masters Report
High School Sports
High School Scores
High School Football Previews
High School Football Highlights
Youth Sports
JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
All Pets Puppy Picks
Honda Athlete of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
College Signings
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
WV Black Bears
Community
WVU Medicine Children’s Month of Miracles
Clear the Shelters
Destination-WV
Calendar
Weekend Outlook
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Half Off Hump Day
Obituaries
12 Things You Need To Know
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
Zip Trip
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
2019-2020 Graduation Recognition
Top Stories
Randolph County Commission hosts surplus auction for community
Video
Middle School team honors a cheerleader with down syndrome at football games
Video
Heritage Christian School holds annual Little Lamb Closet despite COVID-19
Video
Main Street Fairmont holds second “Hometown Market”
Only on WBOY.com
Contests
Salute to Our Troops
Mountaineer Biggest Fan Contest
ProFootball Contest 2020
Auto Racing Challenge 2020
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Download Our Apps
WBOY Alumni
Contact Us
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
Month of Miracles
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Bacteria Busters
Second half goal puts No. 3 TCU over No. 4 WVU; Mountaineers fall short of Big 12 title
Search
Search
Search
Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 11.8.20 Afternoon
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Nov 8, 2020 / 06:30 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 8, 2020 / 06:30 PM EST
More on the Mountaineers
Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 11.8.20 Afternoon
Esdale reemerges with performance vs. Texas
WVU football vs. TCU set for noon kick on FOX
Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 11.7.20 Night
WVU volleyball completes sweep of Cyclones
WVU completes virtual meet with Notre Dame
Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 11.7.20 Afternoon
VIDEO: TJ Simmons says WVU needs to finish its drives in the red zone
Video
VIDEO: Tony Fields says defense executed game plan “to best of our ability”
Video
VIDEO: Neal Brown has no regrets on fourth downs, but “today was on me”
Video
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by GoldAndBlueNtn
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
WV DHHR confirms 662 new COVID-19 cases and 1 additional death on Sunday
Rivesville man arrested on drug charges
Two counties in red, nine in orange on WVDE School Alert Map
Two men taken to hospital after shooting accident
Gov. Jim Justice says ‘we have a real’ problem while reporting a record number of COVID-19 cases
Video
UPDATE: Troopers believe deceased woman in vehicle on I-79 was ‘in-part drug related’
Video
Cowen man arrested after police respond to a child welfare check and found drug paraphernalia in the home, lead police on a high-speed chase
WINTER OUTLOOK: What’s to come in the 2020-2021 winter?
Video
Manchin makes statement on Presidental Election outcome
Weather