Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 12.10.20 Afternoon

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU director of athletics Shane Lyons is disappointed that the football program had to cancel its senior day game against Oklahoma, but he believes it was the right decision for the safety of athletes, coaches and staff.

WVU football announced Thursday that it is pausing all team activities for seven days due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and corresponding contact tracing within the program. That led to the cancellation of Saturday’s regular season finale against Oklahoma, a game that was originally scheduled for Nov. 28 and had been previously postponed.