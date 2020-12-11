Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 12.10.20 Afternoon

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
33°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election HQ – 2020 General Election
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
Color-coded School Map
Back to School
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Veterans Voices
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Boil Water Advisory
Washington DC News
Stories Of The Week
Pass or Fail
Top Stories
Morgantown Fire Department provides winter and holiday fire safety tips
Video
Jordan’s Way Charities is helping animals in Harrison County find their furever homes
Video
Healthcare Heroes: Mon Health System launches a new medical innovation start-up studio
Video
WVU scientists turning No.2 into a No. 1 predictor of COVID-19 infections
Video
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Morgantown Fire Department provides winter and holiday fire safety tips
Video
Top Stories
Jordan’s Way Charities is helping animals in Harrison County find their furever homes
Video
Healthcare Heroes: Mon Health System launches a new medical innovation start-up studio
Video
WVU scientists turning No.2 into a No. 1 predictor of COVID-19 infections
Video
Road Patrol: 3rd Street off of Route 7 is causing residents to drive into yards
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
StormTracker 12 Winter Weather Special
Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Masters Report
High School Sports
High School Scores
High School Football Previews
High School Football Highlights
Youth Sports
JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
All Pets Puppy Picks
Honda Athlete of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
College Signings
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
WV Black Bears
Community
Holiday Experience
WVU Medicine Children’s Month of Miracles
Clear the Shelters
Destination-WV
Calendar
Weekend Outlook
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Half Off Hump Day
Obituaries
12 Things You Need To Know
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
Zip Trip
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
2019-2020 Graduation Recognition
Top Stories
A “winter market” in Clarksburg helps eager Christmas shoppers
Video
Prime Coffee Co. is giving back to essential workers, and military personnel this holiday season
Video
Connecting Link help families in Fairmont receive food for Thanksgiving
Video
Only on WBOY.com
Contests
Remarkable Women 2021
Home for the Holidays Contest
Mountaineer Biggest Fan Contest
ProFootball Contest 2020
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Download Our Apps
WBOY Alumni
Contact Us
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
CMA Awards
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Remarkable Women 2021
Search
Search
Search
Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 12.10.20 Afternoon
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Dec 10, 2020 / 10:32 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 10, 2020 / 10:32 PM EST
More on the Mountaineers
Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 12.10.20 Night
Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 12.10.20 Afternoon
No. 7 Baylor explodes in second half and hands WVU first loss
Video
Lyons: Athletes disappointed, but understanding after cancellation of Oklahoma game
Video
No. 11 Mountaineer men’s hoops opens home slate against North Texas
Video
WVU to wear commemorative Kittie Blakemore patches
Watch All 12 Playbook: COVID cancels OU vs West Virginia as Big 12 closes out regular season play
Video
WVU football’s regular season finale with Oklahoma canceled
WVU men’s hoops to host North Texas on Friday
Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 12.9.20 Night
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by GoldAndBlueNtn
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
Aurora could light up West Virginia
Video
West Virginia joins a multi-state lawsuit against Facebook
State police release names of those involved in deadly shooting in Harrison County
Video
WV DHHR confirms 1,233 new COVID-19 cases, 20 additional deaths on Thursday
WVU scientists turning No.2 into a No. 1 predictor of COVID-19 infections
Video
Preston County man faces drug charge after deputies find cocaine, heroin and meth during traffic stop
WV DHHR confirms 1,402 new COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths Wednesday as death total exceeds 900 & active case total surpasses 20,000
Still no stimulus check? What the IRS wants you to know before filing 2020 taxes
Weather
Drug raid results in 3 arrests, more than 1,200 fentanyl stamps seized
Video