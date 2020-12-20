Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 12.19.20 Night

We’re talking new football signees and hoops this weekend on The WVU Coaches Combo Show. Co-hosts Anjelica Trinone and Nick Farrell bring you the latest on Neal Brown and the Mountaineers, as well as Bob Huggin’s and his ball club.

In the football edition of the Coaches Corner, Coach Brown chats with Anjelica on the newest recruits to sign to play football at West Virginia University. Coach Brown touches on some key recruits, specifically one that hails from the Mountain State, Wyatt Milum. Coach Brown also discusses what into recruiting this year in the middle of a pandemic. All this and more in the Coaches Corner, brought to you by Encova Insurance: