Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 12.26.20 Night

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Even though some professional leagues have had success with postseason bubbles amid the pandemic, the NCAA likely faces unique challenges in creating a similar setup, according to one of the leaders of West Virginia’s pandemic response.

Last month, the NCAA announced that it will hold its Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in one geographic location. The association has indicated it is targeting the Indianapolis area for its men’s tournament and the San Antonio region for the women’s championship.