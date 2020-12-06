Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 12.6.20 Afternoon

The West Virginia University women’s basketball team picked up its fourth win of the season after defeating Tennessee, 79-73, in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Sunday evening, at the WVU Coliseum, in Morgantown.

Sunday’s victory against the Lady Volunteers was the first overtime game for West Virginia since Feb. 17, 2018, against Oklahoma, in Morgantown. The Mountaineers are now 32-26 all-time in overtime games, including 16-10 at home.