Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 12.6.20 Night

11th-ranked West Virginia basketball won its first true road game on Sunday over Georgetown, 80-71 in the Big 12-BIG EAST Battle.

Deuce McBride was the motor behind the Mountaineers in this contest, finishing with 17 points to go along with seven assists, seven rebounds and four steals. WVU also got a massive boost from Derek Culver in the second half -- he added 14 points and nine boards in the contest.