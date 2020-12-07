Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 12.7.20 Afternoon

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
31°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election HQ – 2020 General Election
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
Color-coded School Map
Back to School
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Veterans Voices
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Boil Water Advisory
Washington DC News
Stories Of The Week
Pass or Fail
Top Stories
WVU commemorates 79th anniversary of Pearl Harbor
Video
Harrison County students to receive free breakfast and lunch starting next school year
Video
Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center launches updated website
Video
WVU freshman creates video game that leaves players questioning their mortality and the afterlife
Video
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
WVU commemorates 79th anniversary of Pearl Harbor
Video
Top Stories
Harrison County students to receive free breakfast and lunch starting next school year
Video
Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center launches updated website
Video
WVU freshman creates video game that leaves players questioning their mortality and the afterlife
Video
Fairmont State engineering technology students draft state infrastructure report card
Video
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
StormTracker 12 Winter Weather Special
Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Masters Report
High School Sports
High School Scores
High School Football Previews
High School Football Highlights
Youth Sports
JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
All Pets Puppy Picks
Honda Athlete of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
College Signings
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
WV Black Bears
Community
Holiday Experience
WVU Medicine Children’s Month of Miracles
Clear the Shelters
Destination-WV
Calendar
Weekend Outlook
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Half Off Hump Day
Obituaries
12 Things You Need To Know
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
Zip Trip
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
2019-2020 Graduation Recognition
Top Stories
A “winter market” in Clarksburg helps eager Christmas shoppers
Video
Prime Coffee Co. is giving back to essential workers, and military personnel this holiday season
Video
Connecting Link help families in Fairmont receive food for Thanksgiving
Video
Only on WBOY.com
Contests
Remarkable Women 2021
Home for the Holidays Contest
Mountaineer Biggest Fan Contest
ProFootball Contest 2020
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Download Our Apps
WBOY Alumni
Contact Us
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
CMA Awards
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Remarkable Women 2021
Search
Search
Search
Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 12.7.20 Afternoon
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Dec 7, 2020 / 06:45 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 7, 2020 / 06:45 PM EST
More on the Mountaineers
Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 12.7.20 Afternoon
LISTEN: Coach Brown shares what he’s learned from challenging 2020 season
Video
Tykee Smith named Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist
WVU hoops stays put in AP poll
Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 12.6.20 Night
VIDEO: Emmitt Matthews Jr. breaks down big win over Georgetown
Video
VIDEO: Deuce McBride talks win at Georgetown
Video
No. 11 West Virginia explodes in second half to beat Georgetown in Big 12-BIG EAST Battle
Video
WVU women’s hoops outlasts Tennessee in overtime
Video
Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 12.6.20 Afternoon
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by GoldAndBlueNtn
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
WV Gov. Justice: ‘if you don’t believe we should be wearing a mask, I don’t know what I could possibly say’
Video
Live Streaming Video – WBOY
Fairmont woman charged with neglect after children had ‘head lice so severe that they were losing their hair and beginning to bleed from the scalp,’ officers said
2 charged after officers find drugs, paraphernalia in White Hall hotel room
Man charged with attempted murder after firing 2 rounds at troopers attempting to serve arrest warrant
Bridgeport COVID controversy: vow renewal or unsanctioned homecoming dance?
Video
WV DHHR confirms 1,131 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths on Monday
Hundreds ill, 1 dead due to unidentified disease in India
John Cole resigns after four seasons as Bridgeport football head coach
UPDATE: Troopers name suspect in fatal Taylor County shooting
Video