Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 12.7.20 Afternoon

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University sophomore spear Tykee Smith has been named a semifinalist for the 2020 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award presented by the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame.

The Jim Thorpe Award is awarded annually to the best defensive back in college football. There were 12 semifinalists announced from the FBS division, and it included eight players from Power 5 leagues and represented six conferences. Besides Smith, the only other Big 12 defensive back announced was TCU junior safety Trevon Moehrig.