Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 12.7.20 Night

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University senior defensive lineman Darius Stills has been named a semifinalist for the 17th Annual Lott Impact Trophy presented by the Pacific Club Impact Foundation.

Stills has started all nine games in 2020 and has registered 22 tackles, including 11 solo stops, 3.5 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss and an interception. He is currently tied for No. 12 in the Big 12 in sacks and is the No. 2 active player on WVU’s roster in career sacks (11.5) and tackles for loss (25.5).