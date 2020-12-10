Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 12.9.20 Night

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The NCAA responded to an unprecedented time in college athletics by providing eligibility relief to all Division I athletes in 2020, but WVU head coach Neal Brown said he isn’t yet certain how that ruling will impact the future of his football team.

Under the NCAA’s blanket waiver for eligibility relief, all of Brown’s players have gained an extra year of eligibility and an extension of their eligibility period. Brown said he has discussed the situation with some of his athletes, but with senior day coming up Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium, he said he doesn’t know how many of those seniors will return for another season.