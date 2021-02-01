Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 2.1.21 Morning

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Topping its first ranked opponent since the 2018-19 season, the West Virginia University wrestling team took down No. 17 Northern Colorado in a 25-11 contest on Sunday afternoon, inside the WVU Coliseum, in Morgantown.

Trailing 8-0 to start the match, West Virginia won seven of the last eight bouts to move to 5-2 on the year and 1-1 in Big 12 action. WVU also topped its four-match win total from 2019 and 2020 – coach Tim Flynn’s first two seasons at the helm of the Mountaineer wrestling program.