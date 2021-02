MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia redshirt senior guard Kysre Gondrezick was tabbed the Big 12 Women’s Basketball Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday. A five-person media panel selects the honorees.

Gondrezick averaged 27.0 points per game in a pair of wins at Texas Tech and TCU. She notched a career-best 30 points at TCU on Jan. 30, while dishing out nine assists, grabbing five rebounds and collecting four steals. Gondrezick became the first Mountaineer to score 30 points in a game since 2018. In the win at Texas Tech on Jan. 27, she scored a team-high 24 points, grabbed six rebounds and distributed four assists in the victory. On the week, Gondrezick shot 41.7% (15-of-36) from the field and 54.5% (6-of-11) from 3-point range.