Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 2.22.21 Morning

West Virginia University senior Mark Goetz finished 6-under-par and tied for sixth place on the individual leaderboard to lead the Mountaineer golf team at the Seminole Intercollegiate in Tallahassee, Florida.

The Greensburg, Pennsylvania, native shot 1-under-par on Sunday to post a three-day score of 72-67-71=210. He recorded 18 birdies during the 54-hole tournament to tie his second lowest three-day total of his Mountaineer career. Goetz’s 67 round on Saturday matched his season-best score of the abbreviated 2019-20 season.